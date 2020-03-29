What max coolant temp should I be targeting?

Thunderdolt
I'm configuring my alarms to trigger on high coolant temp, but am not sure how high to set that limit. Is something like 40C a normal temp to see, or is that in the "oh sh!t" warning range?
I usually target a coolant temp of between 31 and 33C with my fan controls. This is just because I like to have my GPU run at 40C or lower for max boost clocks, and this usually accomplishes that for me, but YMMV based on components and configuration.