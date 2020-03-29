What max coolant temp should I be targeting?

Thunderdolt said: I'm configuring my alarms to trigger on high coolant temp, but am not sure how high to set that limit. Is something like 40C a normal temp to see, or is that in the "oh sh!t" warning range? Click to expand...

I usually target a coolant temp of between 31 and 33C with my fan controls. This is just because I like to have my GPU run at 40C or lower for max boost clocks, and this usually accomplishes that for me, but YMMV based on components and configuration.As far as the greatest temp that is safe? I think D5 pumps are rated for operation up to 50C water temps. I remember reading this somewhere, but I cant find it right now.40C should probably be a more typical max coolant temp. I consider 50C a little high, as it might have negative effects on the loop particularly around fitting seals. 40C is probably more normal. My low 30's are probably a bit extreme.