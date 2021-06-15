What made you switch?

SamuraiInBlack

So straight to the point: what made you switch? From Android to iOS or vice versa. I'd genuinely like to know.

Storytime:
As much as I hate to admit it, I don't look forward to owning a new Android phone as much as I used to in days past. Currently have a Pixel 4 XL. I'm content with it, but I also feel like the joy of owning a flagship device just isn't there anymore. Maybe I'm crazy or just getting old, but it just gets harder to be excited anymore about this stuff.

It also feels like Android is trying to be more like iOS every time a new round of flagship phones get released. If Apple removes something off the iPhone, or make it an accessory, the next round of flagship Android phones follow suit. It's aggravating. Android is supposed to be different, isn't it?

That being said, I think I'm legitimately considering an iPhone next go around. I feel like if all I'm getting now is an iPhone with an Android UI, what's the point, besides being able to access dev mode?

My biggest holdup is honestly that though: I cannot get accustomed to the iOS interface. It doesn't feel intuitive to me and I just feel lost checking it out on demo phones or my wife's iPhone. If this were not the case, I'd probably have gone the iPhone route a long time ago and not even considered Android.
 
auntjemima

I went from IPhone to pixel because I got tired of having to jailbreak my phone to sideload apps.

These days, I could use whatever as they are all the same anyway.

Apple's big pull for me would be update intervals. Personal preference, I guess.
 
vegeta535

Why should you get excited for a new phone? There haven't been any advancement for years. Why does a more power cpu or gpu in a phone really do for you? Unless you game on you phone but who cares when most games are gacha garbage. The cameras are as good as you can in such a small package and techtuber have to nitpick everything when reviewing a new phone. The only reason I upgrade now is either I broke my phone or it starts failing. For Android users there is no point to upgrade often. Neither is there for Apple users. For them it all about keeping up appearance.
 
