So straight to the point: what made you switch? From Android to iOS or vice versa. I'd genuinely like to know.



Storytime:

As much as I hate to admit it, I don't look forward to owning a new Android phone as much as I used to in days past. Currently have a Pixel 4 XL. I'm content with it, but I also feel like the joy of owning a flagship device just isn't there anymore. Maybe I'm crazy or just getting old, but it just gets harder to be excited anymore about this stuff.



It also feels like Android is trying to be more like iOS every time a new round of flagship phones get released. If Apple removes something off the iPhone, or make it an accessory, the next round of flagship Android phones follow suit. It's aggravating. Android is supposed to be different, isn't it?



That being said, I think I'm legitimately considering an iPhone next go around. I feel like if all I'm getting now is an iPhone with an Android UI, what's the point, besides being able to access dev mode?



My biggest holdup is honestly that though: I cannot get accustomed to the iOS interface. It doesn't feel intuitive to me and I just feel lost checking it out on demo phones or my wife's iPhone. If this were not the case, I'd probably have gone the iPhone route a long time ago and not even considered Android.