What level of GPU do I need?

Bumping up from 1080@60 to 1440@144. Running a 3600 and a 1060 right now.



World of Warcraft has been my default game since release. I dabble with Path of Exile now and then. But this CP2077 hype does have me itching to try it out.



3060? Balls out 3090? I was pretty settled on a 6800XT, but I think I flipped back to going with nVidia. I just don't know what level I need for 1440. I don't need crazy freaking graphics. Ray Tracing, DLSS, whatever. Neat I guess, but its not a requirement. Just something that looks decent and gets 60+ FPS.



I know there's none in stock, but when they do become available. No idea how deep into this I need to go.