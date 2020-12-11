What level of GPU do I need?

Westwood

Westwood

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
3,970
Bumping up from 1080@60 to 1440@144. Running a 3600 and a 1060 right now.

World of Warcraft has been my default game since release. I dabble with Path of Exile now and then. But this CP2077 hype does have me itching to try it out.

3060? Balls out 3090? I was pretty settled on a 6800XT, but I think I flipped back to going with nVidia. I just don't know what level I need for 1440. I don't need crazy freaking graphics. Ray Tracing, DLSS, whatever. Neat I guess, but its not a requirement. Just something that looks decent and gets 60+ FPS.

I know there's none in stock, but when they do become available. No idea how deep into this I need to go.
 
Westwood

Westwood

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
3,970
ng4ever said:
Good luck finding a card.
Click to expand...
Read the bottom line. I'm fine waiting until March, May, August, whatever. I do check once a day, and I'd hate to actually get something in my cart, and it not being the one best for me.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
23,701
5700/xt or 2/3070 should do it but if you decide you dont want to wait, grab a 3090. they seem to be collecting dust on shelves now...
 
Westwood

Westwood

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
3,970
I didn't realize that was the price tag on the 3090. I thought it was like $1000. So I guess that eliminates that.

Guess the question is a 3060/6800 all I really need to run something like CB2077 comfortably?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top