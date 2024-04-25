What least expensive 34 UW OLED to get?

Hey All.

I need to upgrade my ancient Acer x34 and what I really want is a 4K Ultrawide OLED in the 38-45" range but its at least 18 months away.



I think I have decided AGAINST getting a large UW in 3440x1440 due to the lower PPI as well at 16:9 format. So I'll stick with a smaller screen for now until the high res models come to market.



So my question is what would be the best cost-effective temporary solution?



I know the AW3423DWF has been the reference for the past year but there are newer models now out (dont know if they are much better). Still, the Alienware is cheap especially if you get them used.

Or is it worth looking at other brands like MSI 341cdm, Samsung Odyssey G8, etc? I liked the ASUS ROG PG34UCDM but its selling for $1500, which is insane. I dont think its $500 better, wont go more than $1000.



I know there are 240hz fresh rate coming, but I am not sure it matters to me. I mainly play SP, the extra refresh wont matter much. I'll worry about that with I get the real one in 2025.



Right now I just need something to tide me over until then.