What least expensive 34 UW OLED to get?

Hey All.
I need to upgrade my ancient Acer x34 and what I really want is a 4K Ultrawide OLED in the 38-45" range but its at least 18 months away.

I think I have decided AGAINST getting a large UW in 3440x1440 due to the lower PPI as well at 16:9 format. So I'll stick with a smaller screen for now until the high res models come to market.

So my question is what would be the best cost-effective temporary solution?

I know the AW3423DWF has been the reference for the past year but there are newer models now out (dont know if they are much better). Still, the Alienware is cheap especially if you get them used.
Or is it worth looking at other brands like MSI 341cdm, Samsung Odyssey G8, etc? I liked the ASUS ROG PG34UCDM but its selling for $1500, which is insane. I dont think its $500 better, wont go more than $1000.

I know there are 240hz fresh rate coming, but I am not sure it matters to me. I mainly play SP, the extra refresh wont matter much. I'll worry about that with I get the real one in 2025.

Right now I just need something to tide me over until then.
 
If you can recieve the MSI by Tuesday and get a review posted on the site you purchase from (and register for the promotion): you can get a $50 steam voucher + Dragon's Dogma 2.

Might be too late for free shipping. But, the $50 voucher could essentially pay for expedited and you'd still get DD2.
https://us.msi.com/Promotion/best-QD-OLED-monitors

It also has good features, like passive cooling, USB-C, headphone jack, HDMI 2.1, and accepts a 4K signal for downscaling.
 
I need to upgrade my ancient Acer x34 and what I really want is a 4K Ultrawide OLED in the 38-45" range but its at least 18 months away.
I was in this predicament with a similarly old Asus PG348Q back in Jan 2023(original ultrawide, 3440x1440, 100Hz).

I did not want another 3440x1440 display but I did want OLED. At that point, I realized that was the largest res they were going to be doing for a while so I decided to just get an LG C2 as a stop gap solution. I can run it at 3840x1600 if I want to.

I'll replace it with the new 5120x2160 21:9 OLED UW's we'll get eventually.
 
Ah ha.

Well, the MAG 341CQP QD-OLED is a refreshed design. Its still the same panel, but it has newer features. like HDMI 2.1, 4K downscaling, USB-C with DP alt and 60w power delivery. Passive cooling, no fan. Recently in the US, it is available for the same price as the Alienware stuff. Might be a good choice if you need those features.
 
