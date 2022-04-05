What laptop GPU will give me the same fps at 1440p as desktop 3080 at 4k?

So I'm thinking about going less power, less noise and more portable.

I have currently 9900k clocked to 4.7ghz, 3080 and 32gb 3600mhz ddr4, as well as 48" LG C1.



With 4xxx cards rumored to be power hogs, I just don't see them being a lot more effective in laptops than current gen, besides they won't be coming for like another year (correct me if I'm wrong).

Selling my desktop + tv would net me around €2800 (I'm European).



I don't want to keep a 48" 4k screen with a laptop GPU, I'm just going to regret selling my 3080 desktop, lol.

Going from 48" 4k to 32" 1440p is exactly the same PPI.



So, should I aim for high power RTX 3070 or 3080? I will skip the 110w 3080 laptops since they are probably too expensive compared to high power 3070.

Or maybe even 6800m? Those seem to be comparable to RTX 3080 and Asus Rog Strix G15 G513QY can be found atm for €1800. Dirty cheap.

3080Ti laptops are out of the question as 3080 can be found for €2200 while 3080Ti are €4100+