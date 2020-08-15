What kind of pc games can I play with a Lenovo T470 ThinkPad with a Intel HD Graphics 620?

LapTop: Lenovo T470 ThinkPad
Graphics card: Intel HD Graphics 620
OS: Linux Mint
I want to play games with HD graphics. I know my graphics card isn't the best but I can only work with what I've got. I'm new to gaming and want something to do on Saturday and Sunday nights.
So what games can I play?
