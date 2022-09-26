What it takes to get a Lenovo 730 laptop (no Ethernet) to recognize an Ethernet connection.

Maybe a year ago, I set up a jerry-rigged "docking station" downstairs and another one upstairs, with monitor, KB and mouse, and 24" screen. I used a Hyperdrive GN30B to tie everything together. https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/prod...g_hyperdrive_ultimate_usb_c_hub.html/overview
The GN30B has an Ethernet port. Downstairs, I ran a cable from the router directly to the GN30, and the Lenovo picked up the Ethernet connection right away. Just recently, I put in a 1 Gbps Netgear hub upstairs, and connected up all the systems, and printers to the Netgear hub, and then connected the Netgear to a TP-Link RE 550 Extender. (soon to be replaced by a mesh router node.) All the other systems upstairs ran off Ethernet and out onto the web, but NOT the Lenovo laptop. I ran diagnostics many times, but to no avail. Then it finally dawned on me to reboot the Lenovo machine, so that it could detect the Ethernet connection as part of starting up Windows. And how about that, sports fans, the Lenovo machine did detect the Ethernet connection.
Can I explain the difference? No. But am I OK with the result? Sure I am.
