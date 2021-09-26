What is your standard Windows 10 "de-junking" routine after an in(re)install?

I just upgraded to Win10pro 64-bit on an i4770k mini-ITX system. 16 GB RAM, 840 pro SSD, onboard graphics. What is your standard Windows 10 "de-crapifying" routine after an in(re)install?



Do you use any de-crapifying programs? I spent a bunch to time googling "how to I remove xyz from win10" and ended up using powershell and running a bunch of cryptic commands. Is there a better way? Recommended FREE ad/malware/spywere blockers, etc. Do this and that. I must do this. Don't do that. Etc. Thanks.