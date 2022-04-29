What is your Go to file manager for Android?

I got a Google Pixel 6 Pro to replace my Samsung Galaxy S9+ and to put it plainly I miss the Samsung File manager!

I really dislike Google file manager, I don't mind a paid app as long as it less then say $10.

I would actually prefer that as I don't want to deal with pesky ads but I want to be able to try it first before I buy the "premium" paid version.

I want it to integrate with Google Drive as well as OneDrive so I want a trusted app not some one off app developer.



Thanks