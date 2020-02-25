What is your favorite Memory stability testing suite and why?

For the longest time I simply ran prime95 because I couldn’t get memtest86+ to work. Now I just do memtest for as long as can stand or manage or I’ll piecemeal it out over multiple nights and then the same with prime95. Are there better or worse programs or methods? I’ve only done a little Memory OC on my old 2500k and I couldn’t get past 1866 to save my life. Now I’m shopping for a good kit to OC on a 3900x without breaking the Bank so I thought I would see what everyone is using and why these days.