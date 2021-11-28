What is your favorite Grand Theft Auto edition?

  • GTA 1

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • GTA 2

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • GTA III

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • GTA: Vice City

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • GTA: San Andreas

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • GTA IV

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • GTA V

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
NeghVar

NeghVar

2[H]4U
Joined
May 1, 2003
Messages
2,558
Just found out about the GTA Trilogy DE and bought it today. Saw numerous other threads about it but none with a poll

While I have played them all, VC has always been my favorite. Partially because of the soundtrack. Every time I hear the song I Ran by Flock of Seagulls, this video comes to mind
 
Last edited:
jerry8169

jerry8169

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 1, 2020
Messages
248
NeghVar said:
Yes, but a lot of the music is cut from this "Definitive" edition. I don't know what all was cut, but everything I've read and heard is that this was a lazy update to the game and they didn't even go back and get the licenses for a lot of the music.
 
NeghVar

NeghVar

2[H]4U
Joined
May 1, 2003
Messages
2,558
jerry8169 said:
if so, there is always making my custom music list with the same songs. I have even seen clips on youtube of the advertisements on the radio from each GTA.
I also just found an article about it. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition radio stations are missing over 20 songs. The two Michael Jackson songs are the only songs I recognize
 
