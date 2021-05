Well in my main system I'll just have to live with my 2080. Not a bad spot to be really.



In my secondary system, the 3x GTX680 SLI config lives on, many years past it's prime. I originally went the triple-SLI route because it was too expensive to buy a new card during the first cryptocurrency boom. Now, because of the 2nd cryptocurrency boom, I can't even find a cheap used older card to stick in there. Thankfully the 3 cards actually work pretty well, but Nvidia already announced that there will be no new SLI profiles, and combined with no DX12 support, this is definitely the last hurrah for the 680s.