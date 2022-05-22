What is your 3080Ti GPU voltage idle at desktop?

xDiVolatilX

So I am revisiting undervolting my 3080Ti and was curious what voltage afterburner is setting (or you are setting) at idle.

I have found that 0.925 V @ 2025 MHz is the sweet spot for high load on my 3080Ti FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper, but when It idles It never dips below 0.900 V. Is this normal? Or am I missing a setting to make it drop down lower when idling?
 
