What is you go to launcher as Nova is now dead to me!

Format _C:
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2001
- Messages
- 3,717
I have a Google Pixel 6 Pro and I need a new launcher now as my previous go to Nova Launcher paid! is now acquired by Branch
So what are some good ones to try? I didn't mind the pixel launcher except not enough space to put all my apps, with the Nova Launcher I could customize the grid that is all I really want/need
Thanks
So what are some good ones to try? I didn't mind the pixel launcher except not enough space to put all my apps, with the Nova Launcher I could customize the grid that is all I really want/need
Thanks