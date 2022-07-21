What is you go to launcher as Nova is now dead to me!

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2001
Messages
3,717
I have a Google Pixel 6 Pro and I need a new launcher now as my previous go to Nova Launcher paid! is now acquired by Branch

So what are some good ones to try? I didn't mind the pixel launcher except not enough space to put all my apps, with the Nova Launcher I could customize the grid that is all I really want/need

Thanks
 
