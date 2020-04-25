What is XFX 590 RX Core Edition and why is it more expensive?

Commander FAT
The Core Edition is newer, slower, and costs $50 more.
Can someone help me understand what's going on here?
https://www.newegg.com/xfx-radeon-rx-590-rx-590p8dfd6/p/N82E16814150817?Item=9SIA0ZX8H58086
https://www.xfxforce.com/gpus/amd-radeon-tm-rx-590-fatboy-8gb-2
Core
https://www.newegg.com/xfx-rx-590/p/27N-0002-000N9?Item=9SIA73MB8S7007
https://www.xfxforce.com/gpus/amd-radeon-tm-rx-590-fatboy-8gb-1545mhz
