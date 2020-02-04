What is wrong with my curved videocard?

Hi,I have bought a used MSI RX580 OC Armor that worked fine for a couple of weeks until I have noticed that it was overheating while playing (88-90 C).I have put some new thermal paste and the temperature is back to normal, however for some reason if the card is not installedat an angle like in the photo, the BIOS will not detect the card. I have the same problem if I put the card in another PC.The PCB is curved. I made an attempt to straighten it by installing a plexiglass but the card will not be detected (hence the spacers).I can still play games, but sometime the system will reboot because the card is not detected.It seems like a bad contact somewhere. I have looked at the card but nothing is suspicious.Has anybody have any idea what could be wrong? Could it be bad solder under the GPU?