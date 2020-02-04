What is wrong with my curved videocard?

P

portafreak

n00b
Joined
Feb 3, 2020
Messages
2
Hi,

I have bought a used MSI RX580 OC Armor that worked fine for a couple of weeks until I have noticed that it was overheating while playing (88-90 C).
I have put some new thermal paste and the temperature is back to normal, however for some reason if the card is not installed
at an angle like in the photo, the BIOS will not detect the card. I have the same problem if I put the card in another PC.
The PCB is curved. I made an attempt to straighten it by installing a plexiglass but the card will not be detected (hence the spacers).
I can still play games, but sometime the system will reboot because the card is not detected.
It seems like a bad contact somewhere. I have looked at the card but nothing is suspicious.



Has anybody have any idea what could be wrong? Could it be bad solder under the GPU?

ytuqfh79yse41.jpg
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
20,323
You probably made it worse by trying to straighten it. As the PCB layers settle so will the traces and wires. Trying to straighten it may have put stress on those elements and may have caused some to fracture. Typically sag like this will not affect the operation of the card itself, but it may cause poor contact between the cooler coldplate and GPU over time. The OC Armor design is just bad because the cooler offers no support from the IO plate which will cause sagging like this.
 
P

portafreak

n00b
Joined
Feb 3, 2020
Messages
2
I had the problem even before trying to make a custom backplate. If I support the card underneath after it is installed, the BIOS cannot see the card anymore. The design of those card is indeed really bad.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top