What is up with the used graphics card price market?

Anybody know what's up with the used price market? It was fine about 6 months ago or so. I'm trying to buy a used GPU under $250 for my sister and like there's tons of cards in that bracket now. It's like the common folk don't know GPU speed/power or "value" sales.

For example:



970 GTX were being sold for $25 to $75 in used market 6 months ago.. Now $70 to $150? wth??????

Almost 0 distinction between 1650/Super/1660/1660 ti etc... You're only paying for the "brand new" sticker price. I've seen price range from $200 to $500 usd ????

A used 1070 GTX ,the value card.. Used to be had for $140-200 dollars. Now at $220-250 buy it now prices???? So why would people get a 1650 or 1660 when a 1070 is superior? boggles my mind.

Ok the hidden gem the used 1080 ti. Okay at least I can get one for $500-550 like years ago. At least this market is still the same.



Oh yea forgot to mention used RX 480 used to be "$75 to $100" at most $100-150 range. Also these new budget radeon cards barely put a dent on any pricing, if anything the bluster Nvidia prices like during the bitcoin mining craze.