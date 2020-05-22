What is up with the used graphics card price market?

F

fakeng

n00b
Joined
Mar 20, 2014
Messages
15
Anybody know what's up with the used price market? It was fine about 6 months ago or so. I'm trying to buy a used GPU under $250 for my sister and like there's tons of cards in that bracket now. It's like the common folk don't know GPU speed/power or "value" sales.
For example:

970 GTX were being sold for $25 to $75 in used market 6 months ago.. Now $70 to $150? wth??????
Almost 0 distinction between 1650/Super/1660/1660 ti etc... You're only paying for the "brand new" sticker price. I've seen price range from $200 to $500 usd ????
A used 1070 GTX ,the value card.. Used to be had for $140-200 dollars. Now at $220-250 buy it now prices???? So why would people get a 1650 or 1660 when a 1070 is superior? boggles my mind.
Ok the hidden gem the used 1080 ti. Okay at least I can get one for $500-550 like years ago. At least this market is still the same.

Oh yea forgot to mention used RX 480 used to be "$75 to $100" at most $100-150 range. Also these new budget radeon cards barely put a dent on any pricing, if anything the bluster Nvidia prices like during the bitcoin mining craze.
 
S

sabrewolf732

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 6, 2004
Messages
4,325
Everything is increasing in price it appears. Maybe more people are trying to build cheap setups to game during quarantine.,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top