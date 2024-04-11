What is up with PSUs manufacturers now? 100 models with almost zero differences

Eg: Seasonic now has 3 series, similar output rating with different 80 PLUS rating.
-Prime Titanium/Platinum/Gold
- Vertex Gold/Platinum
- Focus Gold/Platinum

Each one have similar Wattage too.

If one is looking to buy a 850W PSU, what is the different between these: Prime / Vertex / Focus 850 W GX (Gold 80 PLUS)? I know Prime = Flagship, Vertex = High-end, Focus = Mainstream but what differentiate them?

It used to be a lot easier: Focus is Gold, Prime is Platinum / Titanium rating.
 
Focus has always been gold/platinum... I'm running a focus px-850 currently.

As for your initial question, the differentiators. They are the components used etc. You will have to check out reviews to nail down the specifics but I wouldn't worry to much about it. Seasonic makes solid units in all three tiers.
 
