What is this event viewer system log message?

Good news—%1 has been enhanced for a brighter and more detailed picture. You can turn off Auto HDR any time in Settings.

And the source of the log is display. You guys have any idea what this is in my system log? I have about 40 of them since Nov 11th when I installed win11 fresh on here. 5 times a day it seems.



I have an LG C2 OLED TV as my Win11 display. And I update the firmware all the time on it. Didn't know if this was coming from the TV.
 
%1 is probably a substitute for some text, probably would be the name of your display.

The message may be from your display driver or maybe an internal windows hdr driver. It probably sends the message when an hdr handshake is successful with a capable display -- maybe they were going to make this a notification on the desktop, but testers found that annoying and they just never completely ripped the code out.
 
But what does that mean? I can turn off auto hdr anytime I want? Does that mean something got tweaked and I no longer need to use auto hdr? Or should I keep on using auto hdr?

I have a nvidia 4080 with the latest drivers. Google shows nothing for this message at all. I thought my LG C2 got upgraded with it's firmware that I just installed and I no longer need to use auto hdr because of it.
 
