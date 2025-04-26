  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
What is this chip that just smoked and died and is burned?

What is this chip that just exploded on this dell tiny office PC?


6536cv421p or 653cv42ip. Or something it's burnt hard to see
IMG_20250426_143603291_HDR.jpg
 
What brand are they who makes it . It exploded the 2nd monitor turned off and the PC is now very slow assume it is power supply
 

Starfalcon said:
That is a power mosfet, part of the power rail of the motherboard.
man the pc was still running until i turned it off. only the 2nd screen turned off . is it easy to solder replace? this is the PC i use for Bank stuff and things like that.
 
Cube said:
man the pc was still running until i turned it off. only the 2nd screen turned off . is it easy to solder replace? this is the PC i use for Bank stuff and things like that.
Replacing it is easy if you know what you're doing. You also need to realize what made it burn up in the 1st place.
Might be cheaper to replace the board.
 
