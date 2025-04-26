What is this chip that just smoked and died and is burned?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
That is a power mosfet, part of the power rail of the motherboard.
Replacing it is easy if you know what you're doing. You also need to realize what made it burn up in the 1st place.man the pc was still running until i turned it off. only the 2nd screen turned off . is it easy to solder replace? this is the PC i use for Bank stuff and things like that.