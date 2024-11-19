What is the top 1600w PSU right now?

I am thinking it's time to retire my old LEPA 1600G. It has been a great power supply, lasted over a decade with no issues through a variety of builds including 2x and 3x SLI titans, all the way up to my 4090 now. But it might be time to quit while I'm ahead.
I want a new PSU on the higher end, relatively future-proof, with enough headroom to run the best GPUs overclocked for the next 10 years or so. Highly reliable components. Cost isn't a huge consideration, but I do consider value (bang for buck). Who is making the top PSUs on the high end these days?
I want a new PSU on the higher end, relatively future-proof, with enough headroom to run the best GPUs overclocked for the next 10 years or so. Highly reliable components. Cost isn't a huge consideration, but I do consider value (bang for buck). Who is making the top PSUs on the high end these days?