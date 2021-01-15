What is the reason for the need to turn SLI off before going to a single GPU with the same GPU?

Yesterday I tried to re-install my GTX 1080 that was the secondary card in an SLI



Windows kept coming up with an error that the card could not start.



Tried the primary card in the same slot and it was fine (Nvidia control panel launched MSI afterburner was able to over clock the card RGB LEDs lit up.



Swapped back to the first card and still nothing. Tried different slot, cables, etc.



Put both back in turned off SLI and tried the first card by itself again and now the driver started windows had no error MSI recognized the card and the LEDs turned on.



Is SLI more than just a software thing? Is there a hardware change too?