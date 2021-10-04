what is the real difference between a generic brand name doorbell camera vs. brand name like Ring?

I just need one that I can TURN OFF the ring during most time of the day so I don't have to hear anyone ringing my door bell. So I just need one that I can wirelessly connect to it from my PC to program the doorbell

I see the basic ones at ebay is only $15 whereas brand like Ring go for over $200

as to the video from the camera, where do they store?

then there is the Ring brand, but at ebay , they are only $31 from China, I mean, who's going to buy the ones from Amazon for over $200?

https://www.ebay.com/itm/313698000637?hash=item4909db9efd:g:zf4AAOSwYnJhWvG1

p.s. is it true you have to charge the door bell every few mth.?
 
I have a Ring 2020 version, it was the newest model of the cheaper version at the time. I got it for $69 with an Echo Dot. Normal price was $99 or $129.
Video is stored in the cloud, costs $30/year for 1 device.
Mine is rechargeable but you can wire it up to your door bell wiring to keep it charged up, it still runs off of the battery but the door bell wiring will trickle charge the battery.
some are hard wired to power only, some have removable batteries and some have a non-removable battery so you have to pull the unit off the wall and charge it.

you can turn off all audible notifications if you want, not sure if you can set a schedule though
 
