what is the real difference between a generic brand name doorbell camera vs. brand name like Ring?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 7,033
I just need one that I can TURN OFF the ring during most time of the day so I don't have to hear anyone ringing my door bell. So I just need one that I can wirelessly connect to it from my PC to program the doorbell
I see the basic ones at ebay is only $15 whereas brand like Ring go for over $200
as to the video from the camera, where do they store?
then there is the Ring brand, but at ebay , they are only $31 from China, I mean, who's going to buy the ones from Amazon for over $200?
https://www.ebay.com/itm/313698000637?hash=item4909db9efd:g:zf4AAOSwYnJhWvG1
p.s. is it true you have to charge the door bell every few mth.?
I see the basic ones at ebay is only $15 whereas brand like Ring go for over $200
as to the video from the camera, where do they store?
then there is the Ring brand, but at ebay , they are only $31 from China, I mean, who's going to buy the ones from Amazon for over $200?
https://www.ebay.com/itm/313698000637?hash=item4909db9efd:g:zf4AAOSwYnJhWvG1
p.s. is it true you have to charge the door bell every few mth.?
Last edited: