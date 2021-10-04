what is the real difference between a generic brand name doorbell camera vs. brand name like Ring?

I just need one that I can TURN OFF the ring during most time of the day so I don't have to hear anyone ringing my door bell. So I just need one that I can wirelessly connect to it from my PC to program the doorbellI see the basic ones at ebay is only $15 whereas brand like Ring go for over $200as to the video from the camera, where do they store?then there is the Ring brand, but at ebay , they are only $31 from China, I mean, who's going to buy the ones from Amazon for over $200?p.s. is it true you have to charge the door bell every few mth.?