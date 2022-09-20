What is the QNIX 2710 of 2022?

I am still using my qnix 2710 that's like 10+ years old at this point, and would honestly keep using it if I could. The issue is that my graphics card is still my r9 290x, which obviously needs to be upgraded. However, it seems like no cards have dual link DVI outputs any more, which is the only thing the QNIX takes, and any type of adapter use I have seen has mixed reviews at best. Are there any monitors available currently that fill the role the QNIX did 10+ years ago? By that I mean that it has a nice panel (I forget which model, but I think it was used in a decent samsung display) for a good price. Are there any value monitors out there today that have nice panels in them? Considering that I would need to upgrade both my graphics card (don't even get me started on prices nowadays) and my monitor at the same time, I'm more sensitive to price than I might otherwise be. I'm pretty happy with 1440p, but am open to 4k as well. Thanks in advance!