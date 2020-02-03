What is the purpose of chipset drivers?

Rakanoth

Chipset drivers are not like GPU drivers. If I do not install them after installing Windows 10 anew, I don't see any problem like not being able to play games or use GPU based software.
What is the purpose of installing them? They are downloadable from AMD (or Intel) website or motherboard manufacturer's website. What do I gain if I install it and what do I lose if I don' install it?
 
These days, I wouldn't think much. Maybe windows doesn't have a controller driver, or something to that extent. Maybe extended features that the motherboard controls.
 
