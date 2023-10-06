What is the proper way to "re-paste" a laptop CPU?

Format _C:

Format _C:

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2001
Messages
3,871
I got a second hand Dell Latitude 5590 and the CPU regularly reaches the TJMAX of 212°F!:eek:

I bought some Arctic MX-6 and I attempted to re-paste it (I covered both dies but not the whole CPU) so I don't know if that is the correct way to do a laptop chip with two separate dies on a common substrate?

It runs a little cooler now but not by much one core still reaches the TJMAX but not all four like before so I don't think I did this right or did I?

The CPU in question is an Intel Core i5-8350U

The CPU is four core eight threads and has an integrated video card oops excuse me GPU LoL

So please let me know if I did this right or if I should do it again and what the correct way is to apply thermal paste to a laptop CPU as this was my first time doing a BGA (soldered) laptop CPU

Thank You in advance
 
