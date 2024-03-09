What is the point of 3rd party services in Windows OS with just one admin/user account?

OpenSource Ghost
As far as I know 3rd party software services in Windows OS simply impersonate administrator account + get system-level permissions/privileges. I can see how that can help in multi-user environments, where at least one user has user-only privileges and cannot launch whichever software that requires administrative privileges. In such a case the respective running service allows the user with user-only privileges to run the software that requires administrator-level privileges.
What about environments where there is only one user who is also the administrator? Why provide software with privileges it doesn't need by running it as service instead of running it as administrator?
