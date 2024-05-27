what is the more overrated cryptocurrency in your opinion?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
The question wasn't "Do you hate cryptocurrency with no valid reason for it?". They asked which is overhyped.
Definitely Doge or Shib.
Okay fine, i find bitcoin to be overhyped personally. 15 years, still hasn't revolutionized the world yet like i keep hearing.
Is it you that added text to my message you quoted ? (or it is some AI that did that ?), because I not sure I get the link with the added text to the rest of your answer and 2 both to my message, probably some typo going on.So...
Well some index (say a semi-conductor index) made 1000% return in the last 10 years, obviously going 100% nvidia instead of an index that has it would be been better, but in hindsight is a big word here...Tracking the market with index funds is fine
Again fail to see the link between my old message quoted and this message, have you clicked reply on the good message ? This almost sound like a bot that push small crypto online stole your account.In my view, the price of the coin for this project is reasonable given the services it offers.....