what is the more overrated cryptocurrency in your opinion?

I saw some different opinions about the topic, but I was looking for more insight – which crypto is too overhyped?
 
hype and crypto in the same sentence? Looks like there is around 23,000 crypto currencies out there? Such a giant waste of energy IMO. Ill put it all under over hyped. Imagine all that processing power used for protein folding or something useful.
 
There existance (specially popularity) can accelerate how fast everyone live in a Europeen union banking system where person to person money transfert is near instant and really cheap, any bank, any country (inter Canada is pretty much like that, now).

I can easily imagine being underhyped or overhyped, people leaving in Argentina probably liked carrying around an usb key instead of a giant bag of USD to buy an house cash (illegal to use USD to buy an house and local currency not good enough for anyone to do major transaction with it). In a superbe well run country (eurozone, canada, usa, etc...) often the value is harder to spot.

We have both superb currency, but also a giant list of superbe institution to act has third party both people trust, no need for any no-trust transaction to buy a video game when Steam exist, when one of the best company ever like Amazon exist, when superbe bank exist, superbe credit card company exist and so on.
 
The question wasn't "Do you hate cryptocurrency with no valid reason for it?". They asked which is overhyped.

Definitely Doge or Shib.
 
Okay fine, i find bitcoin to be overhyped personally. 15 years, still hasn't revolutionized the world yet like i keep hearing.
 
The question wasn't "Do you hate cryptocurrency with no valid reason for it?". They asked which is overhyped.

Definitely Doge or Shib.
All of them is a valid answer. As for the reasons, at this point that is a dead horse topic. It’s perfectly acceptable to think they are all overrated, overhyped.
 
Okay fine, i find bitcoin to be overhyped personally. 15 years, still hasn't revolutionized the world yet like i keep hearing.
The big issue is (at least for the current tech) you seem to always need a trusted third party anway for almost anything.

To take the steam vs a crypto game store example, if I trust an seller enough to trust the compiled game has no virus, work well, will accept a refund in case it does not work, will be availalbe to download if a get a new pc or format for whatever reason, will carry update.... I will trust that entity with a credit card numbers way before all of that.

The game cannot fit on the crypto chain (anything with any data over the smallest 16-16 gray image), we need to trust the actual server with the data and that the seller will maintain and pay for it... completely removing any aspect of no trust needed crypto can bring.

If we make a sport wager, both people involved will put in the code a trusted source (say ESPN website) to determine who won the wager, why not bet using who own and run ESPN (or an equivalent), if we both trust espn to give good result we would find a trusted waging platform.

It can put consumer cost down a bit (which is more a small evolution than a revolution) but it seem to be doing so by cutting profit, no actual higher efficacy which is far to be as interesting for humanity.

That jump to the real world is lacking with the current cost of the tech, the more bizarre example were NFT, with jpeg hosted on a google cloud drive or some FTP and the link to it being sold, would still need to trust that the NFT seller will pay the hosting website.... making all of it obviously so useless, if you trust it that much why not pay it with a credit card ?
 
So...
Is it you that added text to my message you quoted ? (or it is some AI that did that ?), because I not sure I get the link with the added text to the rest of your answer and 2 both to my message, probably some typo going on.

Tracking the market with index funds is fine
Well some index (say a semi-conductor index) made 1000% return in the last 10 years, obviously going 100% nvidia instead of an index that has it would be been better, but in hindsight is a big word here...
 
In my view, the price of the coin for this project is reasonable given the services it offers.....
Again fail to see the link between my old message quoted and this message, have you clicked reply on the good message ? This almost sound like a bot that push small crypto online stole your account.

Render Network if the balance between data size vs compute could make sense,
 
