what is the more overrated cryptocurrency in your opinion?

Darunion said: Okay fine, i find bitcoin to be overhyped personally. 15 years, still hasn't revolutionized the world yet like i keep hearing. Click to expand...

The big issue is (at least for the current tech) you seem to always need a trusted third party anway for almost anything.To take the steam vs a crypto game store example, if I trust an seller enough to trust the compiled game has no virus, work well, will accept a refund in case it does not work, will be availalbe to download if a get a new pc or format for whatever reason, will carry update.... I will trust that entity with a credit card numbers way before all of that.The game cannot fit on the crypto chain (anything with any data over the smallest 16-16 gray image), we need to trust the actual server with the data and that the seller will maintain and pay for it... completely removing any aspect of no trust needed crypto can bring.If we make a sport wager, both people involved will put in the code a trusted source (say ESPN website) to determine who won the wager, why not bet using who own and run ESPN (or an equivalent), if we both trust espn to give good result we would find a trusted waging platform.It can put consumer cost down a bit (which is more a small evolution than a revolution) but it seem to be doing so by cutting profit, no actual higher efficacy which is far to be as interesting for humanity.That jump to the real world is lacking with the current cost of the tech, the more bizarre example were NFT, with jpeg hosted on a google cloud drive or some FTP and the link to it being sold, would still need to trust that the NFT seller will pay the hosting website.... making all of it obviously so useless, if you trust it that much why not pay it with a credit card ?