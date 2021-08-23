what is the difference of an entry at HKey_Current_User/Software vs. HKey_Local_Machine\Software

H

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
6,983
I am comparing a screen capture of a software that I have in an old machine, in which I have a few entry of that software under HKey_Local_Machine\Software

But on my current PC, I don't see that same software at HKey_Local_Machine\Software

rather, I see that same software at HKey_Current_User\Software

knowing the same software is installed on 2 different PC at 2 different time period, shouldn't the entry be at the same spot? why would it be at a different spot ?

further, is an entry on HKey_Local_Machine\Software has the same effect as the same entry at HKey_Current_User\Software
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
30,521
its in the names "current user" and "local machine" so that ^^^
now get the hell out of your registry, youll only fuck it up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top