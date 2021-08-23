what is the difference of an entry at HKey_Current_User/Software vs. HKey_Local_Machine\Software

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Jul 1, 2004
- 6,983
I am comparing a screen capture of a software that I have in an old machine, in which I have a few entry of that software under HKey_Local_Machine\Software
But on my current PC, I don't see that same software at HKey_Local_Machine\Software
rather, I see that same software at HKey_Current_User\Software
knowing the same software is installed on 2 different PC at 2 different time period, shouldn't the entry be at the same spot? why would it be at a different spot ?
further, is an entry on HKey_Local_Machine\Software has the same effect as the same entry at HKey_Current_User\Software
