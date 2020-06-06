What is the deal with 3dfx voodoo 5500 ? I dug out one from my old part box

Neoshadow

Jun 6, 2020
so in my past . I was working in a computer store ( good, old pentium 2-3-4 era)

I had bought this voodoo 5500 because i was sure it was the best for performance but then 3dfx close down. Being the last 3dfx i ever got.

I kept the card in the original box and plastic as a souvenir with other pc memorablia.

But after looking on the internet for old info. *also on this site. I found out a lot of people were looking for that card.

So whats the deal for a 20year old card?


Thx
erek

erek

Dec 19, 2005
Seen this yet?

https://www.ebay.com/itm/3dfx-Voodo...=203000431598eaaf7cd7f193416b9543374b83b29d14
 
Neoshadow

Jun 6, 2020
Hi erek!

Holy smoke. The value is thru the roof!!

What are they doing with and old agp card??

Il sell it if its worth 400$!! :)
 
