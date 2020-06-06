What is the deal with 3dfx voodoo 5500 ? I dug out one from my old part box

so in my past . I was working in a computer store ( good, old pentium 2-3-4 era)I had bought this voodoo 5500 because i was sure it was the best for performance but then 3dfx close down. Being the last 3dfx i ever got.I kept the card in the original box and plastic as a souvenir with other pc memorablia.But after looking on the internet for old info. *also on this site. I found out a lot of people were looking for that card.So whats the deal for a 20year old card?Thx