1080p max is fine, and 4gb max too. I'm not looking to do any extreme gaming with it, just need something more than the integrated graphics can provide. New build, 10th gen intel; had hoped would suffice, but even playing goat simulator with my son get some lag in split screen. Prefer lower power draw, Nvidia first choice, but whatever's best. Have 500w Super Flower PSU and can fit full size GPU. Thanks.