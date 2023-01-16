What is the best VA WLED LCD in the world ?

To start off the story i'm a old computer nerd and getting really close to 50+, started gaming/computers at the age of 8 with apple ][+ / Atari 2600 , black and white pong games and all my life up to about 2 years ago i used CRT, only time i didn't was about 20 years ago and at the time we didn't have the buzz words "cyber sickness/PWM ~ FRC sickness ~ poisoning"Used a really bad 22” TN screen about 20 years ago at the time and got a really bad case of "cyber sickness/PWM FRC sickness" back in the day, went back to CRT for like close to 18 years till about 2 years ago, then the problems started once more.Do you like pukeing you brains out for 48 hours strate and not knowing why, ya me too.Problems almost crated by newer screen technology..Past 2 years “since I started using LCD full time” I have bin losing my eye sight and well it ended with a Full-blown case of PWM cyber sickness from hell, we didn't have the word for it back in the day.Back on a quality 19” CRT & felling better since I got it "cost me $120 local and god didn't see that one coming, got to the LCD party late what can I say and got played a nasty trick, garbage LCD should come with a warning label on the topic or just shouldn't be legal to sell.So what to do ?Use CRT for the rest of my lifeWhat happened to plasma, like they couldn't make smaller then 50”Oled same problem as plasma, why can't they make 24” screens ….24” Don't like bigger then 24”So ill get to it and what i'm looking for in a LCD and I know we can't get it all in their meaning 4k + 12bit panel + 0.1mz GtG, 5000:1 contrast in a 24” panel, if only we could.I don't like monster Hz screens, some kinds of LCD's just shimmer a way “glow” in a way that I know what that means and won't use em so 144Hz max.I remember how the lcd glowed from 20years ago and any lcd that glows like that i won't touch.Pure 1:1 no 16:1 divider garbage, 60Hz in 60hz/fps out, if you can't do that then just lock it at slower, most LCD's what you input and what it output's has nothing to do with each other.Most LCD you input 200FPS and the LCD output's 20 fps with screen tearing everywhere cus you can't sink ….DC power Dimming Wled, failing that do they make LCD's with incandescent back lightsWhen I mean flicker free I mean it.Blue light is super relaxing, can we have blue mode ?I own a really old LCD screen before the blue thing become a topic with that setting, so relaxing blue mode, now i know why my backgound in win98se was prue blue !So relexing, better then seeing red like when i think of lcd of late.Open source firmware would be a bonus with the ability to update or extract the bios as needed.VA Panel of some kind only, want the contrast 5000:1 would be nice.Noo screen tearing of any kind.Nooo image mutilation of any-kind in hardware or software and or if there is any has to be known to the end user and be able to be disabled, any kind of PWM OR FRC dithering is out.True color would be nice SRGB 100% everything on colors.Must be able to hold 60 Fps, from what I understand no lcd in the world can yet “pixel clock is not fps”Screen when it updates needs to be 100% like a CRT so top to bottom left to right, you can not allowed in firmware to ever change things.Exaple screen updating from down to up to up to down = everyone is pwm sickness “and they did”Asymmetrical operation only, input 60Hz Vsink from pc = 60Hz ~ fps on screen only.Why they invent Gsink and And sink, cus lcd can get its arse up to 60fps thats why with out the image turning in to cyber sickness land.All preference numbers in none native revolution only as well as image quality testing.Can Va even touch a 30 year old CRT in performance in the year 2023, id like to know so I could buy it.Imho your screen is trash or its not, what you use your screen for maters not.So question is Whats the best Lcd 24” money can buy in the year 2023 ?