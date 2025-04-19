What is the best motherboard for amd 9950x?

Hi i am looking for high end board i dont like msi so please dont include them,

i want to have at least 4 or more memory slots, to be future proof maximum pci express version 5 to be future proof and ultra stable...

i will play games and work on it...

i like asus, gigabyte,

as rock.

i am currently divided between x870e vs x670e? I dont see much difference between them i dont care much about rgb or wifi i am using lan cable... some people told me that 870e is faster in terms of cpu and memory compared to 670e?

my budget is limited to 500-600euro max. why i need to buy also cooler, gpu and much more things .... i already have memory which is 64gb corsair for intel, it was better deal but i plan to use it with the motherboard on amd expo somehow?