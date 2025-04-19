  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.

What is the best motherboard for amd 9950x?

Hi i am looking for high end board i dont like msi so please dont include them,
i want to have at least 4 or more memory slots, to be future proof maximum pci express version 5 to be future proof and ultra stable...
i will play games and work on it...
i like asus, gigabyte,
as rock.
i am currently divided between x870e vs x670e? I dont see much difference between them i dont care much about rgb or wifi i am using lan cable... some people told me that 870e is faster in terms of cpu and memory compared to 670e?
my budget is limited to 500-600euro max. why i need to buy also cooler, gpu and much more things .... i already have memory which is 64gb corsair for intel, it was better deal but i plan to use it with the motherboard on amd expo somehow?
 
The Asrock X870E Nova Wifi is highly regarded for having optimized lane usage. You can run three gen4 m.2 drives and one gen5x4 and one gen3 (which does cost you the bottom pcie slot)

It has 5gbe and a backplate and is usually around $400ish.

I like it.
 
