What is the Best Free Software To Manage/Fix SSD's ?

I have this supposed 8 Tera portable SSD gifted to me. I'm currently trying to figure out just how good it is/what it is.



H2testW had it flagged as no good around the 250G mark, I think. I was testing in increments.



But then I was able to go further. For a laugh I attempted a copy of a 10G folder on to it and I was surprised when that proceeded without any hitches.



Then I used H2testW again and it testing a couple of Gigs and said 'fine' !



And again !



So don't know what is going on with it. Seems incredible that it would be 8 Tera - and no brand name!



And every time I try to do a delete or even a copy it tells me the recycle bin on that drive is corrupted. do I want to delete it?



Doesn't matter if I say yes or no, nothing happens. I still always get the same message.



So there. That's all I know.



So I think I could use some good software that can look at this SSD and see what's what with it and can format it (yes, it won't format with windows, either) and whatever.



If I've painted a clear enough picture can anyone suggest some software to me?