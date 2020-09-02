What is the Best Cost No Option Small Form Factor Case for a Silent and Small WC Gaming Powerhouse (3090, etc)

Hi All,

I am wanting to ditch my huge Corsair 900D case from my first ever build in 2015.



I am looking to achieve the following in my new build:

- Silent

- Small Form Factor

- Capable of Gaming in 4k at high FPS on max settings for AAA titles and for high resolution VR.



I assume WC is the way to go if I want silent.?



It seems the Ncase M1 is a contender, any other suggestions?



Any recommendations on components?

Been out for the loop for a while. I want to buy all the gear by October.

Thanks for the help