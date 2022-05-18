What is the best AntiMalware that is light on system resources and still good

I am looking for a good free one. Or maybe a paid one as well.



And more so light on CPU or at least optimized on CPU usage across P and e cores of an Alder Lake. RAM usage matters to, but less so as RAM is so plentiful these days if you have 32GB or more. Though something using more than 1 GB is still a turnoff. But not concerned if it uses 400MB instead of 50MB for example as long as system slow down impact is no greater.



Want 3rd party as I disable Windows update and manually install them as Windows Updates often reset custom settings I use to harden Windows from the bloat and Spyware that I hate and have disabled in WIN11. And Windows Defender depends on auto updates.



I have heard good things and had some good experience with Kaspersky free, but scared of them due to Russia invasion of Ukraine and its ties to Kremlin so it is out. I Fear since Eugene Kaspersky is CEO and he was in Soviet Army back in the day, he would cooperate in putting in a backdoor to destroy millions of PCs as Russia is our enemy and what better way for Putin to do cyber warfare on us than destroy data on millions of American and Western country PCs running it. So sadly despite it being good and lite on usage, Kaspersky is ruled out now from my PCs.



How is Panda compared to NOD32??



And how about Avira compared to Avast and AVG.



I have read that Panda and NOD32 are light on resource usage and have good detection rates overall where as BitDefender and McAfee and Norton are heavier on resource usage??



I do not need a firewall as Windows firewall is more than enough Just basic protection with some website filtering marking what is safe or not like what Kaspersky had when I felt safer using it.