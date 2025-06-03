  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
What is the best AIO these days? I am confused af rn...

So I have a 9950X3D incoming (TDP jumps from I think 140 on 9800X3D to 180 on 9950X3D) and have been looking for AIOs and going by the reviews it has become just insane on what to buy. Only 360 mm for me as anything less is too small and anything bigger won't fit.

I originally started with an LCD AIO but most comments say they eat resources. I am not sure which is a good LCD cooler. Also they are pricey af. Like paying what I paid for a 5800X CPU for a water cooler is insane. However, having said that if it is an investment like my Corsair AIO from 2018 (in it's 8th year now) or my EVGA PSU from 2015 (in its 11th year now), I am OK to spend the money.

Shortlisted ones that I checked are
Tryx Panorama SE $280 - apparently the software is horrendous plus overall cooling is meh
ROG Ryujin 3 $330 - apparently very noisy fans plus lcd software is crap
Lian Li Galahad 360 TL $240 -> Older version is I think like 180$ with square LCD (seems very low res) - apparently OK-ish LCD and can run without the USB (using dial on the LCD to change colors/settings) -> noisy fans though (which I may need to change) plus apparently Lite is better performing than this

But then I saw there are a lot of RGB ones at very cheap rates - almost throwaway prices
Arctic Freezer 3 ARGB for like $93 -> apparently the VRM fan is noisy and block might be too big to fit
Lian Li Galahad 2 360 lite for like 110$
Corsair Nautilus 360 for like 120$

I am seriously lost on which one to buy and also do I need to buy? My current cooler does about 60 C while gaming; tough games pushing CPU to 50% utilization hit 65 C. Cinebench runs are about 85 C and full on balls to the wall can hit 90 C - 95 C.

My corsair AIO is H150i Pro with Lian Li Uni fans running at standard speeds (I didn't even need to do any fan curve etc. as the default curve is very good).
 
as per your other thread... artic freezer 3.
BUT also as per your other thread, you are not going to get better than what you got unless you go to the af3, a 420 or custom. starting another thread doesnt change any of that.
and again, the temps are in spec, thats how the chips are designed to run.
 
This should help in making your decision (they test using the 9950X, but not a 9950X3D):
https://www.kitguru.net/components/cooling/james-dawson/sudokoo-proteus-360-aio-cpu-cooler-review/2/

I have a NIB Proteus 360 AIO (which is in the Kitguru review) for $190.

From the review, it looks like from a PBO temperature perspective, the Montech HyperFlow ARGB 360 wins, but has the 3rd worst noise output. If you're looking for a balance between noise-to-performance, the be quiet! Light Loop 360 seems to be the choice.
 
Thanks. Will check it out.
I actually don't understand the review as it posts temps in open test bench with 100% fans. I want recommendations of people actually using the cooler like a normal human being rather than having a leaf blower sound in their PC.
 
Anything Arctic is a winner. I swear by them. The only time I don't use them is if I already have another one in a rig or if the Arctic won't fit (they have the beefiest radiators).
 
KickAssCop said:
I actually don't understand the review as it posts temps in open test bench with 100% fans. I want recommendations of people actually using the cooler like a normal human being rather than having a leaf blower sound in their PC.
Reviews will tend to have an apple to apple section, here it is a
Reducing the fan speed to 40dBA noise output puts everything on a level playing field, and the true thermal performance is seen.

https://www.kitguru.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/PBO-Max-Fans.png

I think the 7950x mentioned is a typo, according to those numbers, at the same very reasonable noise level they are almost all the same (margin of error between most), watt-PBO boost virtually the same for a 9950x at least.
 
Last edited:
40 DBA is very high fan noise. I would have liked a 35 DBA measurement instead and a reasonable distance. Very hard to make anything from that review as boost doesn’t really change unless proc starts hitting 80 C or so and seems none of the cases it did. So I don’t know what rpm the fans will end up being. I was also more concerned about pump quality rather than fans since I will replace the fans anyway to stick with aesthetic of rest of my build.

That info I couldn’t find anywhere either - which is a nice strong, silent pump that I can get. My Corsair pump has been phenomenal in that regard.
 
KickAssCop said:
Arctic Freezer 3 ARGB for like $93 -> apparently the VRM fan is noisy and block might be too big to fit
The VRM fan can be noisy but it's a PWM VRM fan, at least on my Arctic Freezer 3. No need to run it full tilt unless you're overclocking the shit out of your proc on a board with marginal VRM cooling. Also a VRM fan set for silent still makes your VRMs happier than no VRM fan. I also needed to set a curve for the AIO pump. It's a bit loud at 3000, can't hear it at 2000.
 
Ended up ordering the Arctic 360 freezer 3 with RGB. Will see what’s what.

I also asked Arctic to send me a mounting kit for Arctic freezer 2 360 which has been sitting in my closet for 4 years. Probably sell that to make up for cost of new one.

Corsair even though 8 years old, I might keep as a backup.
 
KickAssCop said:
Ended up ordering the Arctic 360 freezer 3 with RGB. Will see what’s what.

I also asked Arctic to send me a mounting kit for Arctic freezer 2 360 which has been sitting in my closet for 4 years. Probably sell that to make up for cost of new one.

Corsair even though 8 years old, I might keep as a backup.
Is there any liquid left in the Corsair after that long?
But yeah the arctic models seem to be amongst the best as they use a thicker radiator, so more surface area for cooling. The fans are pretty darn good as well, and the Sudokoo someone mentioned earlier are the resurrection of Deepcool so would be keen to try those out as well.
 
I don’t think it is exaggerated it is based on different designs. The OG Corsair ones were built like tanks.

The new flaky stuff and those found in graphics cards are definitely the crappy versions that have limited life. Also mainstream companies like gigabyte and MSI somehow mess up the AIOs even if they are using proven designs like Asetek.
 
If you want a truly quiet pump, try the Cooler Master Atmos Stealth.


*I hear the pump on the Galahad II lite, is pretty good for noise, as well. But the Atmos is truly quiet even at max speed.
 
pendragon1 said:
aio evap is typically exaggerated. ive got a 13 yr old og h100 thats still full and works fine.
Mine is light and empty :D

But.. I just ordered my 3rd Thermalright 360.. nothing wrong with the ones I have.. this new one has a screen on it ooOOOo..

I will run the stock fans in pull configuration, and I have a set of their 28mm fans coming for push.

I have T30s.. but I want to try their thicker fans..
 
freeagentt said:
Mine is light and empty :D

But.. I just ordered my 3rd Thermalright 360.. nothing wrong with the ones I have.. this new one has a screen on it ooOOOo..

I will run the stock fans in pull configuration, and I have a set of their 28mm fans coming for push.

I have T30s.. but I want to try their thicker fans..
I’m about to try their 28mm fans as well to replace some p12. Specs seem pretty good for a $4 fan, hopefully will quiet down the system a bit as the Arctic’s get really loud in my small system once past 1500rpm
 
I actually cancelled my order as I am still not decided on the AIO. I want one with LCD screen under 200 bucks.
 
 
Last edited:
Is thermalright better than arctic? Also they got so many LCD types, which one is good?
 
KickAssCop said:
Is thermalright better than arctic? Also they got so many LCD types, which one is good?
They’re very similar in quality, though thermalright generally beats it in terms of price. The arctic freezer pro 3 is generally regarded as the top aio, although it’s slightly oversized to get the performance.

As for the LCD, the grand vision is better by specs, followed by elite vision and the warhammer. One thing note is the software for the GV and WH is said to be better than than the EV, so take that fwiw.

Can’t really go wrong with either.
 
ChatGPT says use Arctic.

You’re not alone in being torn between these three—each has strengths, but your priorities (in this order: cool 9950X3D, no noise, clean LCD, strong pump, light software) point clearly to the right answer once we stack them up objectively.


🔧 TL;DR Verdict:

👉 Buy the Arctic Liquid Freezer III 360 (or RGB) — it will cool the 9950X3D best, be quietest, and has no bloatware.

If you must have an LCD, then:

👉 Thermalright Grand Vision 360 is your best LCD option that’s still performant and fairly quiet.

❌ Corsair H150i Pro: Not competitive in pump strength, acoustics, or software anymore.
 
Can't go wrong with the Thermalright 360 AIO. I got one of the more basic ones a year ago for like $55 and been happy with it cooling my 7800x3d. Granted I didnt try it with stock fans since I swapped them out for my Lian Li unifans I already had.
 
Been very happy with Arctic Freezer III 360 so far, and I like that it doesn't require software. I control the pump and fans through the motherboard UEFI. I keep the pump at 80%, and the radiator fans are on a temp curve. Even at 100% I can barely hear the fans. I certainly can't hear them over the other fans in my PC, or the graphics card's fans when they are near max, or especially the freakin' A/C unit in my room. I couldn't hear the pump at all until it got to around 80%, and even then I can barely hear it (and that's only when my room is relatively quiet). The VRM fan I can't hear either, but I left it at stock settings, didn't make a temp curve for it or anything. I have no idea how good that VRM fan even is. I forget it is there. I also appreciate that this cooler has a thicker radiator than most (about 38mm vs ~27mm for most others).

One of my friends is using the newer Freezer III 360 Pro (paid $80 or $90 for it), and so far that thing has been absolutely ridiculous with its insane cooling power.

Mad Maxx said:
Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 works great for my 9800X3D, but no LCD.
Yeah my friend is using the exact same cooler with his 9800X3D. The CPU easily hits and maintains 5.5 GHz!

pendragon1 said:
aio evap is typically exaggerated. ive got a 13 yr old og h100 thats still full and works fine.
I got an H100i in 2014 for use on my overclocked i7-5930K, and that shit was fine for 10 years of daily use, until it was retired last summer. It's been sitting around for the last year, but I bet it's still good to go.
 
KickAssCop said:
Fine. I re-ordered Arctic Liquid Freezer PRO 3 RGB 360 MM Thicc AF Edition
Good choice! (y)

PXL_20250616_201402547.jpg
 
Waiting for my new Thermalright AIO, should be here shortly.. I briefly considered the Arctic, but I have never been a fan of the brand so I did not.
 
