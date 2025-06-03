What is the best AIO these days? I am confused af rn...

So I have a 9950X3D incoming (TDP jumps from I think 140 on 9800X3D to 180 on 9950X3D) and have been looking for AIOs and going by the reviews it has become just insane on what to buy. Only 360 mm for me as anything less is too small and anything bigger won't fit.



I originally started with an LCD AIO but most comments say they eat resources. I am not sure which is a good LCD cooler. Also they are pricey af. Like paying what I paid for a 5800X CPU for a water cooler is insane. However, having said that if it is an investment like my Corsair AIO from 2018 (in it's 8th year now) or my EVGA PSU from 2015 (in its 11th year now), I am OK to spend the money.



Shortlisted ones that I checked are

Tryx Panorama SE $280 - apparently the software is horrendous plus overall cooling is meh

ROG Ryujin 3 $330 - apparently very noisy fans plus lcd software is crap

Lian Li Galahad 360 TL $240 -> Older version is I think like 180$ with square LCD (seems very low res) - apparently OK-ish LCD and can run without the USB (using dial on the LCD to change colors/settings) -> noisy fans though (which I may need to change) plus apparently Lite is better performing than this



But then I saw there are a lot of RGB ones at very cheap rates - almost throwaway prices

Arctic Freezer 3 ARGB for like $93 -> apparently the VRM fan is noisy and block might be too big to fit

Lian Li Galahad 2 360 lite for like 110$

Corsair Nautilus 360 for like 120$



I am seriously lost on which one to buy and also do I need to buy? My current cooler does about 60 C while gaming; tough games pushing CPU to 50% utilization hit 65 C. Cinebench runs are about 85 C and full on balls to the wall can hit 90 C - 95 C.



My corsair AIO is H150i Pro with Lian Li Uni fans running at standard speeds (I didn't even need to do any fan curve etc. as the default curve is very good).