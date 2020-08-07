Hello guys,
What is the best 140 mm fan for silent water cooling ?
1. Be quiet! Pure Wings 2 - 140 - 1600rpm High
2. be quiet! Pure Wings 2 140mm
3. be quiet! Shadow Wings 2 140mm
4. Bundle - 9x Noiseblocker BlackSilentPRO PK3 - 140mm (1700 rpm)
6. SilenX Effizio - 140 mm - 12 dBa
7. Noctua NF-P14s redux-1200 140x140x25
8. Thermaltake Riing 14 LED RGB (140x140x25mm)
I think Silen Effizio - 140 mm is the best choice or probably Shadow Wings 2...
