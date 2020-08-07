Hello guys,



What is the best 140 mm fan for silent water cooling ?



1. Be quiet! Pure Wings 2 - 140 - 1600rpm High

2. be quiet! Pure Wings 2 140mm



3. be quiet! Shadow Wings 2 140mm

4. Bundle - 9x Noiseblocker BlackSilentPRO PK3 - 140mm (1700 rpm)

5. Bundle - 9x Noiseblocker NB-eLoop B14-PS Bionic Fan - 140mm PWM (300-1200 rpm)