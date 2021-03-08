What is the "Bentley" in terms of build quality of cases?

Furious Nerd

Let's say price doesn't matter, what is the best, highest quality construction and tolerances cases you guys know of?

None of those $100-$300 cases, you're not likely to find that kind of build quality. But are there any specialist computer case makers that do a luxury-grade class of cases?
 
