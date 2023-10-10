What is the actual Turbo clock of Intel CPUs?

M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
13,671
I've been looking at the specifications of newer Intel CPUs and I'm confused by the listed Turbo clocks. How does this work?
For example take the specifications of the I5-13600

Max Turbo Frequency: 5.3 GHz
Performance-core Max Turbo Frequency: 5.00 GHz
Efficient-core Max Turbo Frequency: 3.70 GHz

How is Max Turbo frequency higher than performance cores max turbo frequency? Will it exceed specifications? Or is the 5.00 GHz meant for all core boost?
 
