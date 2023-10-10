What is the actual Turbo clock of Intel CPUs?

M76
I've been looking at the specifications of newer Intel CPUs and I'm confused by the listed Turbo clocks. How does this work?
For example take the specifications of the I5-13600
Max Turbo Frequency: 5.3 GHz
Performance-core Max Turbo Frequency: 5.00 GHz
Efficient-core Max Turbo Frequency: 3.70 GHz
How is Max Turbo frequency higher than performance cores max turbo frequency? Will it exceed specifications? Or is the 5.00 GHz meant for all core boost?
