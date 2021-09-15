What is the absolute best monitor for gaming right now? I've been away for a long time...

I have been out of the game for a very long time now and have recently gotten back into PC gaming due to Diablo 2 coming out soon...the choices are overwhelming to say the least. I basically just want an awesome monitor for gaming - probably something 1440p for quickness. I was thinking maybe a Samsung Odyssey? I read some bad things about it right as I was about to order though.



Money is no issue, I can get a monitor for $500 or $2500, as long as its amazing and I wont have buyers remorse.



Im going to be using a 3090 if it matters.





Thanks in advance for any advice.