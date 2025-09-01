What is something impressive you can do, but can't explain?

Take this as a thread where you can gloat your talents, and possibly have someone explain it so you can learn about what you are doing.



In my case I am just completely baffled.



When I was a kid, the internet was a wild place. I had access to the internet over dial-up (until 2014 LOL) as early as 1998, and only being born in 94 this was not a good thing LOL



As a kid, my family wasn’t wealthy, but we had access to means. My grandparents were the wealthy ones, my grandfather actually being one of the people responsible for CNC being developed. His plastics shop netted us a pretty fun childhood, me and my sister. Though there’s always stories…



Anyways, I got like a gameboy color new, a PS2 at launch, and my life pretty much became video games as a child.



At some point, like all launch PS2’s, my laser died, and I could only play the last game that was ran through the laser. This happened to be Treasure Planet on PS1, and once in a blue moon, rare chance, Spyro MIGHT load. Seemed to only load for my sister though. If I put it in, nothing. If my sister took it out, literally put it back down on the tray, closed it, it would work. Every time. I don’t know why. But anyways I got really good at feeling the processor out for one or two games at a time, and got to the point where I could literally feel the game in the controller.



I actually had no idea about the analog buttons until recently, which I think explains everything, but it was scary when I went to any friends house. No one wanted to play with me, the one kid who did hit me constantly, it was horrible but I couldn’t help that I could literally feel the road in a racing game and the other kid was just smashing buttons, what am I supposed to do I’m 8!



Anyways at some point I learn about speed running. Literally 1st grade, 2001.



It becomes a regular thing for me to sneak on the internet at home and print off pages, and pages, and pages of gamefaqs(dot)com, pouring over codes, different exploits, and lastly, TT boards.



I only recently got back into SR and found speedrunning(dot)com. I’ll be starting this again as a hobby. It’s been since, idk, 2009 that I really played against the CPU?



In any case, at some point as a kid I got introduced to Mario Party on the gamecube, and after about 3 weeks I could consistently roll 10’s. To this very day, I don’t know how, but I can bang out 10’s.



I have an idea as to how it works now, after really thinking about it, but it’s convoluted and stupid.



Basically, the game has a timer, or actually like 6 timers, that it uses to track the players up until the rolls where player order is selected.



The system time

Game disc read finish from boot time

Game start (press start)

Menu selection

Character selection

Map selection



Many of these measurements are taken in order to compare against each other. Some of them are by miliseconds, and others are by seconds (Menu selection at minimum, not sure if char select is also included or not in seconds time span), and what this does is set up the start position on a hard coded list that is loaded into memory when the players go to roll for player order.



This rule is hard set for multiple games. I think it’s 4 thru 8, or 3 thru 7. I know that the last game to use these rules specifically had the players roll for party order 1-10, but the dice in game are only 1-6, so whichever the first game is that did that, and then the 4 previous games.



When the player goes to roll the die, 1-10, they are placed at a “Start” position on a hard coded list of numbers. I couldn’t tell you what the order of the number list is, I have to literally have the thing in front of me to tell you where I am in the list, top or bottom, and what the number is in my current position. You could get 7 10’s in a row from me and it might actually just be 10 2 times in a row, or 10, 1, 10, and I can’t see the 1 because the list is run thru faster than the GPU actually can render the registered number to a graphic.



Every time you hear a ding from the game, that’s anywhere, I think? 0.8 to 1.2 numbers on the list (again, GPU can’t keep up with the list across the bus, so it takes what it can get). The number you see on the die itself is the GPU reading the number currently presented on the register, but the loop to draw the number on screen isn’t as fast as the CPU’s poll rate going thru that list. So think of it like a frame rule. IDK how to measure those.



Basically you watch the list go thru and render on the screen, find where the lag is between the screen and the audio, and you have something like 150ms to react at the exact right time and hit a 10. But, you have to time it based on the animation of your characters jump, not when you hit A.



Guess what this stupid fntmoetehub game has physics.



So, choose the lightest bloody character you can, or Mario (Mario is base speed), and you’ll have a better chance than Wario, Luigi, WL, or DK. I haven’t really played with peach or daisy so I have no idea.



Choose Toad ASAP, if not toad, Yoshi, if not yoshi, Mario. This is a consistant rule.



Other than my guess, IDK how I do it.



I watch the numbers, guess the list, listen to the BWU BWU BWU BWU, and when my hand feels funny, I think of it like shooting skeet, I think PULL and see if I get it or not.



Most of the time I do and then I get stuff thrown at me LOL.



