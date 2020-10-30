What is RTINGS fascination with VA Panels?

DarkSideA8
I generally enjoy RTINGS deep dives into display tech... but I've noticed a disturbing (for me) trend in their reporting; an unusual fascination with recommending VA panels in the 'gamer' space.
I recognize that panel choice is often very personal, but as far as I know, nothing has significantly changed from the old saw:
Does anyone have insight into why they like VA, and why they would ever recommend a VA panel as a 'gaming monitor'?
- TN Panels - cheap, fast response time, fugly colors, bad off angle (esp vertical) viewing, cheap
- IPS Panels - superior in almost every way, great viewing angles, moderate response time, off-angle backlight bleed, not as deep of contrast ratios as VA for darkroom viewing, but of the 'traditional LCD' displays, generally the best
- VA Panels - great contrast - especially during dark room viewing, better colors than TN, slow response, weird color shifts when viewed off angle (even a little bit)
