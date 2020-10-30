What is RTINGS fascination with VA Panels?

TN Panels - cheap, fast response time, fugly colors, bad off angle (esp vertical) viewing, cheap

IPS Panels - superior in almost every way, great viewing angles, moderate response time, off-angle backlight bleed, not as deep of contrast ratios as VA for darkroom viewing, but of the 'traditional LCD' displays, generally the best

VA Panels - great contrast - especially during dark room viewing, better colors than TN, slow response, weird color shifts when viewed off angle (even a little bit)

I generally enjoy RTINGS deep dives into display tech... but I've noticed a disturbing (for me) trend in their reporting; an unusual fascination with recommending VA panels in the 'gamer' space.I recognize that panel choice is often very personal, but as far as I know, nothing has significantly changed from the old saw:These factors - especially 'dark room' contrast and dead-straight on viewing generally make VA panels good TVs for watching movies, and acceptable for people who don't play anything other than single-player console games. TN is fine for the folks who don't care about visual goodies - who turn down all the special effects in search of the highest frames and refresh times in the competitive space (or who just don't understand/ can't afford a better panel).Does anyone have insight into why they like VA, and why they would ever recommend a VA panel as a 'gaming monitor'?