What is RTINGS fascination with VA Panels?

DarkSideA8

Apr 13, 2005
I generally enjoy RTINGS deep dives into display tech... but I've noticed a disturbing (for me) trend in their reporting; an unusual fascination with recommending VA panels in the 'gamer' space.

I recognize that panel choice is often very personal, but as far as I know, nothing has significantly changed from the old saw:
  • TN Panels - cheap, fast response time, fugly colors, bad off angle (esp vertical) viewing, cheap
  • IPS Panels - superior in almost every way, great viewing angles, moderate response time, off-angle backlight bleed, not as deep of contrast ratios as VA for darkroom viewing, but of the 'traditional LCD' displays, generally the best
  • VA Panels - great contrast - especially during dark room viewing, better colors than TN, slow response, weird color shifts when viewed off angle (even a little bit)
These factors - especially 'dark room' contrast and dead-straight on viewing generally make VA panels good TVs for watching movies, and acceptable for people who don't play anything other than single-player console games. TN is fine for the folks who don't care about visual goodies - who turn down all the special effects in search of the highest frames and refresh times in the competitive space (or who just don't understand/ can't afford a better panel).

Does anyone have insight into why they like VA, and why they would ever recommend a VA panel as a 'gaming monitor'?
 
UnknownSouljer

Sep 24, 2001
Just preference.
People that love VA are basically really into contrast. 3000:1 is common on VA. 1000:1 is common on IPS, and 1400:1 on top end displays.
The other factor is just a matter of what compromises bother you the most.
People that tend to like VA find IPS Glow to be annoying and/or unacceptable. People that prefer IPS tend to find VA color shift to be unacceptable.

I suppose the other aspect is how many of each display type there are to actually review. I don't know the numbers in the market, but are there more VA panel displays released a year than IPS? I would imagine so, at least in the TV market.
 
MistaSparkul

Jul 5, 2012
Eh? Most of their "best gaming" displays are IPS panels actually. It's only in TVs where they typically recommend VA because contrast is one of the top factors in image quality and VA outperforms IPS in that regard, and the viewing angle and motion clarity problems are a none issue for people who are watching 24fps content from a far distance on a TV.
 
Nenu

Nenu

Apr 28, 2007
VA do 5ms to 7ms response time @ 120hz, great contrast (some are near 15000:1) and have great colour volume in SDR.
HDR can go very bright and still has wonderful colour volume plus doesnt burn in.

I have a 2 yr old Q9FN TV, its a first class display for PC, gaming, TV and movies.
The only thing I would like to change is get a bigger one witn HDMI 2.1. But I'll wait for next years models.
 
