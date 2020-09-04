What is Regarded as the Best Monitor For Gaming and Work? - Powered by 3090

Hi All,
I am interested in the Samsung G9 but wanted to ask what other monitors were highly regarded here for both gaming and work (excel, PowerPoint, word outlook multitasking).
Any advice on stuff coming soon are already out. My new build is taking place mid to late sept but I can wait an extra month or so for a mega screen if needed.
Also what are your thoughts on the new screens mentioned in the nvidia gpu launch?
I am interested in the Samsung G9 but wanted to ask what other monitors were highly regarded here for both gaming and work (excel, PowerPoint, word outlook multitasking).
Any advice on stuff coming soon are already out. My new build is taking place mid to late sept but I can wait an extra month or so for a mega screen if needed.
Also what are your thoughts on the new screens mentioned in the nvidia gpu launch?