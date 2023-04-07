What is more reliable for long term rare used storage HDD or SSD?

Does anyone know what would be a better option for storing backups that are rarely accessed, HDD or SSD?

I thought that SSD were supposed to be more reliable but some guy told me that if they are not fired up on occasion the data risks getting lost, does anyone know if that is true?

Also there's a bunch of people on reddit saying to go for a HDD instead of a SSD for reliability over the long term.


Does anyone know what would be the better option?
Any input would be much appreciated, thanks.
 
If your data is important, you should be validating your backups from time to time. Neither HDD nor SSD are really meant for cold storage; for that you want archival discs or tapes. But you need a lot of data for tapes to make sense, and discs work best if you don't have that much data. But even then, you'll be better served if you validate your backups from time to time... and if you have a process for that, HDD and SSD are probably fine.

Multiple copies, multiple locations, etc, etc.
 
