What is more reliable for long term rare used storage HDD or SSD?

Does anyone know what would be a better option for storing backups that are rarely accessed, HDD or SSD?



I thought that SSD were supposed to be more reliable but some guy told me that if they are not fired up on occasion the data risks getting lost, does anyone know if that is true?



Also there's a bunch of people on reddit saying to go for a HDD instead of a SSD for reliability over the long term.





Does anyone know what would be the better option?

Any input would be much appreciated, thanks.