What is causing my GPUs to FRY!?

WinMan_x2000
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2003
- Messages
- 152
So, I have an odd one that I am looking for some potential causes or thoughts on.
My wife has a little itx haswell i5 that was running the integrated GPU with HDMI out. This PC had been running fine for roughly 5 or so years. A few months ago her video stopped working on the PC. Here are the steps I took to bring me to this WTF is going on post.
Steps to troubleshoot:
WTF? Now I have fried a GPU, so I decide to test the iGPU, and it is fried too!
Has anyone ever seen this before? This is not my first rodeo in building PCs. Been doing this for over 20 yrs. Can a monitor be faulty and fry video cards and iGPUs through HDMI? I am oh so very confused. I do know that everything is going in the garbage, that's for sure.
Thoughts?
My wife has a little itx haswell i5 that was running the integrated GPU with HDMI out. This PC had been running fine for roughly 5 or so years. A few months ago her video stopped working on the PC. Here are the steps I took to bring me to this WTF is going on post.
Steps to troubleshoot:
- Plugged her laptop into the monitor, no issues, got video.
- Installed an older PCIE video card into her MB, no video.
- Tried a different PSU, no video.
- Tried different RAM, no video.
- Tried an i7, no video.
WTF? Now I have fried a GPU, so I decide to test the iGPU, and it is fried too!
Has anyone ever seen this before? This is not my first rodeo in building PCs. Been doing this for over 20 yrs. Can a monitor be faulty and fry video cards and iGPUs through HDMI? I am oh so very confused. I do know that everything is going in the garbage, that's for sure.
Thoughts?