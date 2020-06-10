What is causing my GPUs to FRY!?

Plugged her laptop into the monitor, no issues, got video.

Installed an older PCIE video card into her MB, no video.

Tried a different PSU, no video.

Tried different RAM, no video.

Tried an i7, no video.

So, I have an odd one that I am looking for some potential causes or thoughts on.My wife has a little itx haswell i5 that was running the integrated GPU with HDMI out. This PC had been running fine for roughly 5 or so years. A few months ago her video stopped working on the PC. Here are the steps I took to bring me to this WTF is going on post.Steps to troubleshoot:At this point I have concluded, oh well, the itx MB is shot. I decided to put all the parts back together that I used to test her ITX out, and just say F it. She would now have a normal tower at her desk. I proceeded like a good husband, and rebuilt my old PC, installed everything as we all would. I reused her SSD without reinstalling the os as going from an i5 to an i7 with the same generation haswell parts should not cause a windows issue. I also used the older video card as it was better than the iGPU haswell. I plug everything in, let windows update, restarted multiple times, tested both the GPU and iGPU with no issue. Now, I unplug everything to tidy it up where the case should go. I had all the peripherals connected and the monitor connected and powered to the power strip. I plugged the PC into the power strip and had a large pop at the power strip. Uh oh, no video again! Now, keep in mind, this time I was using a video card, not the internal. Of course, the large pop is associated with a charred electrical plug and the good ole electrical burning smell.WTF? Now I have fried a GPU, so I decide to test the iGPU, and it is fried too!Has anyone ever seen this before? This is not my first rodeo in building PCs. Been doing this for over 20 yrs. Can a monitor be faulty and fry video cards and iGPUs through HDMI? I am oh so very confused. I do know that everything is going in the garbage, that's for sure.Thoughts?