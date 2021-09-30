What is apple doing with its wearables?

I saw September 14 apple event, its been 7 years and apple hasn't done much with the design language of apple watch.

I am not here to criticize what apple is doing, I am here to express my opinion.



No doubt Apple watches are the #1 selling smartwatches in the world or perhaps #1 wristwatch in the world.

But let the wrist watch be a wrist watch, don't make it a micro iPhone. With series 7 they increased the size of display, keeping the same design language since the first generation.

I am not saying what they did was wrong, but what difference will a slightly larger display matter? No one will use smartwatch for web browsing, gaming or watching video, in fact i find texting in the watch odd.

For all those purposes we have the smartphone.



What they could have done was, something what Samsung did with its Galaxy Gear classic, rotating bezel, that watch looks more sturdy .

I own a golden Series 6, with stainless steel chassis. I love my watch. But what I feel is Samsung did a much better job with this Galaxy Gear classic



Apple has the money, they have the creative artists, they can think of implementing things like battery charged by solar light or they can give add hybrid functionality.

So what will the next generation apple watch will be? A slightly bigger display? A watch with a camera? We don't need all that in a wrist watch. Let the wrist watch be a wrist watch.



Guys I want to know your opinion on my thoughts