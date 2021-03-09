What is an Ethernet cable? Here's how to connect to the internet without Wi-Fi and get a speedier connection

The majority of users access the internet using wireless devices, like phones or laptops. These devices connect to the internet using Wi-Fi, wireless signals that broadcast throughout your house.


But if you've been using the internet for a while - or you have a desktop computer that you don't use Wi-Fi for - you'll probably be using an Ethernet cable instead. Ethernet cables are wires that physically connect your computer to a router or modem.

Ethernet cables can seem clunky or restricting, but they can substantially improve the speed and stability of your internet.


Here's what you need to know about Ethernet cables, how they work, and what makes them a handy alternative to Wi-Fi.
https://www.businessinsider.in/tech...-speedier-connection/articleshow/81340020.cms

Apparently they have these ethernet? cables that make internet faster.

I'm stoked that this tech is almost everywhere.

Big thanks to Zarathustra[H] for bringing this article to my attention.
 
wra18th said:
I'll take "Things that are obvious" for $500 Alex.
You have to understand that there are idiots that put EVERYTHING in their homes on WiFi. Just assuming WiFi is the ambrosia of network tech. Until it sucks ass and then they don't know what to do as many people learned during COVID.
 
