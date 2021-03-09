What is an Ethernet cable? Here's how to connect to the internet without Wi-Fi and get a speedier connection

Master_shake_
Apr 9, 2012
16,164
The majority of users access the internet using wireless devices, like phones or laptops. These devices connect to the internet using Wi-Fi, wireless signals that broadcast throughout your house.
But if you've been using the internet for a while - or you have a desktop computer that you don't use Wi-Fi for - you'll probably be using an Ethernet cable instead. Ethernet cables are wires that physically connect your computer to a router or modem.
Ethernet cables can seem clunky or restricting, but they can substantially improve the speed and stability of your internet.
Here's what you need to know about Ethernet cables, how they work, and what makes them a handy alternative to Wi-Fi.
https://www.businessinsider.in/tech...-speedier-connection/articleshow/81340020.cms
Apparently they have these ethernet? cables that make internet faster.
I'm stoked that this tech is almost everywhere.
Big thanks to Zarathustra[H] for bringing this article to my attention.