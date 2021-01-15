What is a recommended Laptop? For my wife for Home use Win 10, Office suite, easy to use image work

What recommendations for a lap top for my wife, I'm a dedicated desktop user, I can't see the point in something so small and needing batteries doesn't make sense to me!

However she would really like a lap top.

Her current pc is my old desktop. An Asus P9 X79 PRO mb with 32 gig of ram, 500 gig SSD and a 6 core i7- 4930K cpu

I don't think, no, I know she really doesn't get anywhere near to utilizing the power or capacity of this it.

But what would I have to look at in a laptop to allow web browsing, emails and Facebook and some relatively simple image manipulation, say a basic photoshop package.

I'm thinking a 15.6" screen, after that I'm out of touch with the latest CPU specs

Any suggestions appreciated.

Cheers John