What is a good upgrade to Klipsch Promedia 2.1 + Sound Blaster E1(static on headphones) ?

I've been using Klipsch Pro Media 2.1 speakers probably since 2004 and love them. I'm on my 3rd set since then and so far I think they're perfect.



Looking through some threads I realize there might be something better out there I can upgrade to. Right now they are connected to a Sound Blaster E1 yet when I plug in my Sennheiser HD 598 CS (love these headphones) I notice a lot of static when I'm at low volume or static. Any recommendations on a good upgrade from the Klipsch Promedia 2.1's? I'm looking for a better 2.1 setup. I'm not a gamer anymore and listen to mainly African music with heavy bass guitar.



I think upgrading to a Sound Blaster E5 may resolve the static issues and would love to have a new 2.1 speaker system to compliment that purchase. I'd like to keep the speaker price $300 or under yet if there is something better that will last me the next 10 years I wouldn't mind investing more.